New coronavirus cases remain stable with latest reports, having plummeted down from delta wave high, but still double summer low

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi remained relatively flat Wednesday, far off the highs of three months ago, but more than double the lows of the summer months.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 395 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 505,661, meaning that 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 295 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported six new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,134.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Wednesday, 46 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 58 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 285 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 384 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4652 122 88 18 Alcorn 5731 103 130 20 Amite 2070 56 57 9 Attala 3354 90 189 36 Benton 1505 39 47 10 Bolivar 6366 151 239 33 Calhoun 2816 49 44 7 Carroll 1705 40 52 11 Chickasaw 3041 67 61 15 Choctaw 1346 27 12 0 Claiborne 1334 38 46 9 Clarke 2979 95 132 32 Clay 3097 77 41 5 Coahoma 4198 109 138 14 Copiah 4506 93 104 15 Covington 4308 95 142 39 De Soto 32488 420 124 26 Forrest 13543 253 283 60 Franklin 1215 28 44 5 George 5056 80 73 9 Greene 2214 49 57 6 Grenada 3739 108 156 32 Hancock 7773 130 72 15 Harrison 34498 546 534 77 Hinds 32201 637 853 139 Holmes 2691 88 109 20 Humphreys 1301 39 35 9 Issaquena 193 7 0 0 Itawamba 4678 106 135 24 Jackson 24631 386 283 41 Jasper 3374 65 46 2 Jefferson 959 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1725 43 9 1 Jones 13934 243 237 43 Kemper 1426 41 50 10 Lafayette 8634 140 199 56 Lamar 10552 138 56 12 Lauderdale 12072 323 482 108 Lawrence 2143 40 27 2 Leake 4104 89 99 17 Lee 15777 236 225 43 Leflore 4691 144 240 55 Lincoln 5483 136 208 41 Lowndes 11139 192 280 67 Madison 14725 281 416 72 Marion 4242 108 162 24 Marshall 6521 139 69 17 Monroe 6842 179 191 55 Montgomery 1804 57 64 10 Neshoba 6670 208 228 60 Newton 3851 81 87 15 Noxubee 1874 41 41 6 Oktibbeha 7167 133 270 40 Panola 6619 131 103 15 Pearl River 9618 240 210 42 Perry 2084 56 24 9 Pike 5874 155 177 44 Pontotoc 6804 107 86 13 Prentiss 4830 82 101 15 Quitman 1069 28 0 0 Rankin 22230 397 492 69 Scott 4747 98 117 19 Sharkey 647 21 45 8 Simpson 4491 116 165 20 Smith 2677 52 71 8 Stone 3625 65 88 14 Sunflower 4256 105 124 20 Tallahatchie 2298 52 50 7 Tate 4649 113 * 80 19 * Tippah 4752 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3686 93 103 28 Tunica 1611 39 19 3 Union 6130 94 132 23 Walthall 2202 64 69 14 Warren 6781 176 174 38 Washington 7500 164 202 41 Wayne 4412 72 80 13 Webster 2040 47 67 14 Wilkinson 1052 39 25 6 Winston 3161 91 135 39 Yalobusha 2391 47 82 22 Yazoo 4487 90 152 20 Total 505,661 10,134 11,300 2,096