Alligator walks off with golfer’s ball during tournament at Mississippi course

A golfer on a Mississippi golf course may have thought he missed the water hazard until an alligator on the course had other ideas,

Earlier this month a group of golfers playing in a tournament at Windance Golf Course in Gulfport had to reach for the rule book when an alligator grabbed a golfer’s ball in its jaws and carried it off to a nearby pond.

The golfers captured video of the shot on the course’s 12th hole when an alligator strolled up to the ball, grabbed it in its jaws and carried the ball off into the pond.

In the video, the golfers laugh as the alligator lumbers into the water with the ball in its mouth.

One of the golfers says ‘my god’ as the animal takes the ball in its jaws. Another golfer exclaims, ‘He ate it!’

As the alligator goes back into the water, another golfer says ‘That’s not good!’

The U.S. Golf Association’s rules state such an incident should result in a free drop.

“Rule 16 covers when and how the player may take free relief by playing a ball from a different place, such as when there is interference by an abnormal course condition or a dangerous animal condition,” the rules state.