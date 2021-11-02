Woman, infant killed in Monday evening crash on Mississippi highway

Published 6:28 am Tuesday, November 2, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol are investigating a wreck that claimed the lives of a woman and an infant.

MHP officials say the crash occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Highway 18 at Springridge Road in Hinds County.

According to reports, a 2012 Acura TL driven by Beth Ann White, 51, was traveling west on MS-18 when her vehicle struck a 2017 Nissan Maxima driven by Allison N. Conaway, 39, traveling north on Springridge Road.

Conaway and an infant were pronounced dead at the scene by the Hinds County coroner.

Two other passengers in the Nissan Maxima were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

 

