Passenger kidnaps Mississippi Lyft driver, forces her to crawl into woods before shooting her, police said

Published 9:25 pm Tuesday, November 2, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman working as a ride-sharing driver was dragged into the woods and shot Wednesday when a passenger carjacked her.

Jackson police said the woman driver for Lyft picked up a passenger from an apartment complex in Byram. The man was driven to an apartment complex in Jackson where the man allegedly pulled a gun, and took the woman’s car, kidnapping her in the process.

The woman told police she was taken to a wooded area off Beasley Road in Jackson where he made her crawl into the woods before she was shot multiple times.

Despite being shot the woman managed to reach an apartment complex to seek help. She was taken to a local hospital with what police said were life-threatening injuries.

Police did not publicly release the name of the driver or the suspect, who is wanted for carjacking, kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.

