Sheriff: Mississippi man intervenes an altercation by shooting man in head

Published 2:52 pm Monday, November 1, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been taken into custody after he allegedly shot another man in the head.

Officials from the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that deputies responded to a shots fired call on Big V. Road South near the Covington County line on Halloween.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the body of Joshua Thurman, 33, with a gunshot wound to the head.

WLBT News in Jackson reports that Tramaine Orlando Haynes, 21, was taken into custody after deputies identified Haynes as the shooter.

Hayne reportedly intervened in an altercation between Thurman and a woman, shooting Thurman in the head.

Investigators say none of the people involved were living at the location where the incident took place.

 

