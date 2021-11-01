Normally quiet Mississippi neighborhood stunned when woman shot multiple times, killed in her driveway

Residents of a quiet neighborhood in Batesville were shocked and stunned when one of their neighbors was shot multiple times in her driveway shortly after she arrived at her home Saturday afternoon.

Kim Davis-Robinson was shot multiple times in her driveway shortly after she arrived at her home about 3 p.m.

Police continue to search for her attacker, who fled in a blue vehicle according to people who witnessed the shooting. As of Sunday afternoon no arrests had been made and investigators are continuing to conduct interviews and work with what information they’ve gathered so far.

Reports said Robinson had just arrived at her house on Vick Street when her assailant began firing at her with a handgun. She attempted to drive away, but was struck by bullets and couldn’t maintain control of her vehicle. The car was wrecked in a ditch close to her house when police arrived.

She was treated on the scene by paramedics, but died on the way to a hospital. Social media and news outlets are also reporting her husband, Michael G. Robinson, passed away less than two months ago, making her murder more devastating to family and friends of the late couple.

The brutality of the attack left relatives and neighbors stunned. Police are rarely called to the residential area where some of the oldest family homes in Batesville are located, including the mayor’s residence. Vick Street runs between Hwy. 6 and Trianon Street.

Investigators have released no names of suspects, only that police are trying to locate a black male described to them by witnesses as the shooter. Anyone with any information for investigators should immediately call the Batesville Police Department at 662-563-5653.