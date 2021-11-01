Mississippi coronavirus cases continue to slowly fall, state reports

Published 9:10 pm Monday, November 1, 2021

By Kevin Cooper

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to fall slowly Monday as the state reported the latest statistics.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 493 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 504,811, meaning that 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 295 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 23 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 10,098.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Monday, 46 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 57 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 451 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 447 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Toals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4630 122 88 18
Alcorn 5712 102 130 20
Amite 2066 56 57 9
Attala 3353 90 189 36
Benton 1503 39 47 10
Bolivar 6348 151 239 33
Calhoun 2811 48 44 7
Carroll 1702 40 52 11
Chickasaw 3036 67 61 15
Choctaw 1347 27 12 0
Claiborne 1334 38 46 9
Clarke 2977 95 133 32
Clay 3097 77 41 5
Coahoma 4189 109 138 14
Copiah 4502 92 104 14
Covington 4305 94 142 39
De Soto 32432 412 124 26
Forrest 13536 253 283 60
Franklin 1214 28 44 5
George 5050 79 73 9
Greene 2212 49 57 6
Grenada 3735 108 156 32
Hancock 7770 130 72 15
Harrison 34465 543 534 77
Hinds 32155 633 853 139
Holmes 2691 88 109 20
Humphreys 1300 39 35 9
Issaquena 193 7 0 0
Itawamba 4666 105 135 24
Jackson 24602 386 283 41
Jasper 3368 65 46 2
Jefferson 959 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1725 43 9 1
Jones 13920 243 237 43
Kemper 1423 41 50 10
Lafayette 8611 140 199 56
Lamar 10546 138 56 12
Lauderdale 12056 321 481 107
Lawrence 2140 40 27 2
Leake 4102 89 99 17
Lee 15733 236 225 43
Leflore 4688 144 240 55
Lincoln 5481 136 206 40
Lowndes 11114 192 279 66
Madison 14693 281 416 72
Marion 4239 108 162 24
Marshall 6514 137 69 17
Monroe 6832 179 191 55
Montgomery 1802 57 64 10
Neshoba 6668 208 228 60
Newton 3834 81 87 15
Noxubee 1872 40 41 6
Oktibbeha 7165 133 270 40
Panola 6592 131 103 15
Pearl River 9605 240 210 42
Perry 2081 56 24 9
Pike 5868 155 176 43
Pontotoc 6788 106 86 13
Prentiss 4796 82 101 15
Quitman 1069 28 0 0
Rankin 22162 394 492 69
Scott 4743 98 117 19
Sharkey 643 21 45 8
Simpson 4475 116 163 20
Smith 2675 51 71 8
Stone 3620 64 88 14
Sunflower 4254 105 124 20
Tallahatchie 2295 52 50 7
Tate 4643 112 80 19
Tippah 4746 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3648 93 103 28
Tunica 1610 39 19 3
Union 6120 94 132 23
Walthall 2196 64 69 14
Warren 6762 176 174 38
Washington 7486 163 202 41
Wayne 4412 72 80 13
Webster 2036 46 67 14
Wilkinson 1052 39 25 6
Winston 3160 91 135 39
Yalobusha 2384 47 82 22
Yazoo 4472 89 152 20
Total 504,811 10,098 11,294 2,091

 

