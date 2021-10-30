Truck robbery suspect shot, killed by Mississippi officer after appearing to pull out weapon

A suspect was shot and killed Friday night after he appeared to pull out a weapon during an altercation with a police officer, according to officials from the Clinton Police Department.

WLBT News reports that Clinton Police Chief Ford Hayman said officers attempted to stop a man in a stolen pickup truck. When the suspect refused to stop, officers started to pursue the suspect.

Hayman said the suspect then rammed a Clinton police officer’s vehicle and crashed into a gate to an apartment complex on McFadden Road in Jackson.

Hayman said the man then exited his vehicle. Soon after the suspect was fatally shot when he appeared as if he was about to pull out a weapon, Hayman said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is investigating the incident.