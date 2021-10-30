Police search for suspect who shot Mississippi motorist in head with assault rifle

Published 9:14 pm Saturday, October 30, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Police seek the public’s help to identify the person who walked up to a female motorist and fired an assault rifle into her car striking her once in the head.

The woman was shot Saturday morning in Jackson, Mississippi, and was listed in critical condition later in the day.

Police said the suspect approached the woman’s car on foot and fired multiple rounds inside.

A witness said the shooter fled the scene in a truck. Police released an image of the truck and ask the public to call them at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) with any information about the crime.

