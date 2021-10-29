Mississippi teen who inspired thousands dies after courageous battle with cancer

A Mississippi teen who inspired thousands across the country lost her courageous battle with cancer Thursday.

Abby Bosarge, of Pass Christian, died surrounded by family according to a social media post by her mother:

“Abby died at 5:00 am in her own room surrounded by loved ones. It was not an easy passing. She fought it to the very end. But her suffering is finally over. Thank you so much for your unwavering support during the unthinkable. Please continue to pray for our family. The world is a much darker place for us now and we will never be the same again.”

Abby was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a very aggressive form of cancer, in June 2020. Since then she has inspired people across the country, including more than 14,000 followers on the Facebook page Abby’s Army.

In May, Bosarge was surprised by a busload of classmates and educators who staged a mock graduation ceremony for her on the beach in Texas where she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Treatment in Texas has required her to be away from many friends and family on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, where she was born and raised. She completed her requirements to graduate high school in December.

At the time, Bosarge was in hospice care. Her mother, Jerusha, said the family would not be able to transport Bosarge back to Mississippi without causing her extreme pain.

So, 28 students from Pass Christian High got on a bus with her school principal Boyd West, the district’s superintendent Dr. Carla Evers, a school counselor and some teachers and made the nearly seven-hour drive to Galveston, Texas to meet her.

The Make A Wish Foundation helped Bosarge stay with her family at a waterfront house in the Texas beach town, WLOX reported.

In a cap and gown, Bosarge walked across the sand and accepted her diploma to cheers and claps.

“It became quite apparent that she did not want graduation for herself as much as she wanted it as a gift to her parents and family,” Evers told WLOX, speaking of Bosarge. “The entire day was about her making sure that her friends, teachers, and coaches would be ok. What an awesome display of strength, courage, and love.”