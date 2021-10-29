Medical marijuana special session? Mississippi governor dodges reporters, politicians — even mother with son in wheelchair

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves appears to be dodging reporters, politicians and the public when it comes to a special session on medical marijuana.

Although Reeves has been relatively successful in keeping his thoughts on when he will call a special session close to his vest, one Mississippi mother tracked down Reeves to make her opinion known about how medical marijuana would be a life-changer for her son, who is battling a Mitochondrial disease that on some days confines him to a wheelchair.

Medical marijuana advocates on the “We Are the 74” Facebook page on Wednesday posted a video of the mother with her son in a wheelchair trying to question Reeves about a special session. Reeves was attending a political event at the 10th Inning Bar and Grill in Southaven.

FOX 13 in Memphis reports that Christine Loftin, with her 16-year-old son Bryan in a wheelchair, followed Reeves at the restaurant.

The governor appears hesitant to address them as Loftin follows Reeves pushing her son in the wheelchair. Reeves accepts a photo from the boy that shows him with a black eye from seizures.

Loftin said her son has intractable seizures and that other medications are not successfully treating his seizures. Loftin said she believes medical marijuana could help.

Reeves told the woman, “Yes, ma’am, I’m working really hard on that” when he was questioned about calling a special session.

On Thursday, Reeves was reluctant to address questions from reporters about the issue after the Mississippi Economic Council’s annual Hobnob event at the Mississippi Coliseum. Reeves only said that a special session continues to be a “realistic possibility” and that he continues to talk about the issue with his staff.

Mississippi Today reports that Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann nor House Speaker Philip Gunn say they have not heard anything from Reeves on the issues, even after lawmakers reached an agreement on a bill and worked to address many of the issues Reeves initially had with the bill.

A medical marijuana program was overwhelmingly passed by voters last November but shot down by the state Supreme Court on a constitutional technicality.