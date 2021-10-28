Woman dies after vehicle flips after possible tornado in Mississippi
Published 2:05 pm Thursday, October 28, 2021
Authorities say a woman died in a car accident on the Mississippi Gulf Coast after a possible tornado swept through the area.
WLOX-TV reports a woman was driving down Highway 63 at around 9 p.m. Wednesday when her vehicle flipped multiple times. She was thrown from the car and died, Jackson County Emergency Management Agency Director Earl Etheridge said.
A house near the crash was also damaged Wednesday night. Etheridge said officials believe both the car accident and the damage to the house were caused by a tornado, but that he needs to wait for a confirmation from the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning on Wednesday for the Mississippi coast. Weather Service officials were assessing the area Thursday and will issue a report.
A possible tornado also touched down in Pearl River County on Wednesday. No injuries have been reported.