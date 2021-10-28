Police: Georgia man arrested for calling in fake bomb threat at Mississippi Walmart

Published 6:24 am Thursday, October 28, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Georgia man was arrested after officials say he reported a fake bomb threat.

Marcus Tyrone Geddis, 25, of Columbus, Georgia, was arrested on a charge of false reporting of a bomb by Biloxi police.

According to police, Geddis allegedly called a Biloxi Walmart Supercenter on Oct. 19 and said there was a bomb in one of the store’s dressing rooms.

Biloxo police responded to a “non-specific bomb threat” at the store located on C.T. Switzer Sr. Drive.

Officers found no such device at the store.

Geddis was identified as a suspect after evidence was collected and statements were gathered at the store.

Geddis’ bond was set at $25,000 bond.

