Death of University of Southern Mississippi student being investigated

A University of Southern Mississippi student died Wednesday night.

Hattiesburg news sources are reporting that a statement from USM President Rodney D. Bennett and Vice President for Student Affairs DeeDee Anderson reports that the student died during an “incident” near a parking garage but did not provide additional information about the incident.

Officials said no criminal activity is suspected in the incident.

The statement to university staff and students offered sympathy and support to the USM community.

“As longtime university staff members and as the parents of college-aged students, we sympathize with the significant and serious nature of stress and anxiety felt by students. We want each of you to know that you have significant value, we value your health and well-being, and we care for you,” the statement said.

Officials said Student Counseling Services is reaching out to friends and others close to the student. Counselors will be available Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for group counseling in Room A of the R.C. Cook Student Union and for individual sessions in Union Room 227.