Arkansas teen played dead after being kidnapped, brought to Mississippi, stabbed and left for dead

Five people have been arrested in the kidnapping and attempted murder of an Arkansas teen who was left for dead in Mississippi last week.

Phillips County (Arkansas) Sheriff’s Office investigators say China Kirkland, 17, of Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, was kidnapped, bound and driven to a wooded area in Tunica, Mississippi.

There, deputies said, Kirkland was stabbed more than a dozen times before she eventually played dead so her assailants would leave.

Once they left her in Tunica County, Mississippi, Kirkland said she managed to flag down a passing motorist who called for help.

Arrested include:

Tevin Randal, 29, charged with kidnapping, who was being held on a $100,000 bond.

A 17-year-old, who turned himself in, and was later released on bond.

Three other suspects, who have not been identified, also face charges in the case.