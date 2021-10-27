Tornado touches down in Mississippi leaving flipped truck, trees, debris in its wake

A possible tornado hit a Mississippi community Wednesday night turning over cars, downing trees and knocking the power out for hundreds of residents.

The twister was spawned from a line of severe weather sweeping across Mississippi Wednesday, bringing cooler air behind it.

The Picayune Police Department reported damage in the area of East Canal near Howard and said no injuries had been reported.

Police, fire and electrical crews were working to clear roads and restore electriImagescal service.

WLOX-TV reported that Pearl River County Emergency Management Director Danny Manley said approximately 400 people were without electrical power.

Images posted by the Picayune police showed trees down, a Fed-Ex delivery truck turned on its side and debris hanging from electric lines.