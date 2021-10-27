New coronavirus cases fall again; state reports lowest single-day number of COVID-19 deaths in months

Published 5:00 pm Wednesday, October 27, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

After a slight increase on Tuesday, Mississippi’s number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases fell again Wednesday and the number of reported deaths fell to the lowest, single-day number in months.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 344 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 503,666, meaning that nearly 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 296 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported two new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,059.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Wednesday, 46 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 57 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 483 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 487 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4618 120 88 18
Alcorn 5698 102 130 20
Amite 2062 56 57 9
Attala 3352 90 189 36
Benton 1494 39 47 10
Bolivar 6332 150 239 33
Calhoun 2801 47 44 7
Carroll 1696 39 52 11
Chickasaw 3031 67 61 15
Choctaw 1345 27 12 0
Claiborne 1329 38 46 9
Clarke 2964 94 133 32
Clay 3092 77 41 5
Coahoma 4182 108 138 14
Copiah 4500 92 104 14
Covington 4301 94 142 39
De Soto 32343 411 124 26
Forrest 13509 253 283 60
Franklin 1208 28 44 5
George 5041 79 73 9
Greene 2209 49 57 6
Grenada 3732 108 156 32
Hancock 7753 130 72 15
Harrison 34423 541 532 77
Hinds 32087 631 853 139
Holmes 2687 88 109 20
Humphreys 1299 38 35 9
Issaquena 193 7 0 0
Itawamba 4653 105 135 24
Jackson 24557 386 283 41
Jasper 3366 65 46 2
Jefferson 958 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1724 43 9 1
Jones 13904 243 237 43
Kemper 1422 41 50 10
Lafayette 8588 140 199 56
Lamar 10534 138 56 12
Lauderdale 12038 318 481 107
Lawrence 2137 40 27 2
Leake 4100 88 99 17
Lee 15671 235 225 43
Leflore 4677 144 240 55
Lincoln 5474 135 205 40
Lowndes 11097 192 279 66
Madison 14668 281 416 72
Marion 4236 108 162 24
Marshall 6495 135 69 17
Monroe 6802 178 191 55
Montgomery 1801 57 64 10
Neshoba 6658 206 228 60
Newton 3834 79 87 15
Noxubee 1871 40 41 6
Oktibbeha 7155 133 270 40
Panola 6572 131 103 15
Pearl River 9564 238 210 42
Perry 2068 56 24 9
Pike 5859 154 174 43
Pontotoc 6761 104 86 13
Prentiss 4733 82 101 15
Quitman 1069 28 0 0
Rankin 22110 392 492 69
Scott 4740 98 117 19
Sharkey 642 20 45 8
Simpson 4467 116 163 20
Smith 2672 51 72 8
Stone 3607 64 88 14
Sunflower 4248 105 124 20
Tallahatchie 2291 52 50 7
Tate 4636 111 80 19
Tippah 4727 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3623 92 103 28
Tunica 1605 39 19 3
Union 6085 94 132 23
Walthall 2195 64 69 14
Warren 6754 176 174 38
Washington 7459 161 202 41
Wayne 4408 72 80 13
Webster 2034 46 67 14
Wilkinson 1051 39 25 6
Winston 3153 91 131 39
Yalobusha 2375 47 82 22
Yazoo 4457 88 152 20
Total 503,666 10,059 11,286 2,091

 

