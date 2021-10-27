Mississippi man arrested after allegedly taking wife at gunpoint to remote wooded area, threatened to kill her
Published 6:15 am Wednesday, October 27, 2021
A Mississippi man kidnapping and other charges after he reportedly took his wife at gunpoint from their house to a remote area and threatened to kill her.
Jeffery Ozene Germany, 41, faces multiple charges including aggravated domestic violence, kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He is charged with taking his wife from their Marsman Road residence in Rankin County to a remote wooded area.
The victim was eventually found safe and Germany was taken into custody without incident.
He is now in the Rankin County Jail without bond.