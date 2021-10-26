Mississippi supervisor dies in single-vehicle crash

Published 8:12 am Tuesday, October 26, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi supervisor died Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 12 in North Mississippi.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March announced that District 5 Supervisor Alphonzo Greer, 49, lost control of his vehicle while driving in a curve of Highway 12 between Tchula and Lexington Sunday night.

The vehicle Greer was driving reportedly flipped after Greer lost control.

A passenger who was riding with Greer was injured in the wreck and had to be airlifted to a Jackson hospital.

 

More News

Family grateful to flight nurse who saved lives of mother, baby during childbirth in bathtub

Human remains found in Mississippi woods near last known location of missing teen. Homicide investigation launched.

15 pounds of pot go flying when man crashes car during high speed chase on Mississippi interstate

Federal law says insurers must cover outpatient mental health care. But Mississippi decides not for its state employees

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article