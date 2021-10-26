Mississippi supervisor dies in single-vehicle crash

A Mississippi supervisor died Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 12 in North Mississippi.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March announced that District 5 Supervisor Alphonzo Greer, 49, lost control of his vehicle while driving in a curve of Highway 12 between Tchula and Lexington Sunday night.

The vehicle Greer was driving reportedly flipped after Greer lost control.

A passenger who was riding with Greer was injured in the wreck and had to be airlifted to a Jackson hospital.