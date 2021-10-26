Mississippi school put on lockdown after bullet shatters classroom window during class; no one was injured

A Mississippi school was temporarily put on lockdown Tuesday morning after someone off-campus fired a shot that struck a window at the school, but injured no one.

Natchez Police said Tuesday morning that they were investigating a gunshot fired into a classroom at Cathedral Catholic School.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said his office got a call at about 9:20 a.m. of a shot being fired at the school. Daughtry said the shot came from the Martin Luther King side of the street.

He said no one was hurt during the incident.

The school was put on lockdown and school officials cleared it quickly.

Daughtry said his officers are canvassing the area but have no suspects.

Last month the school had to call the police after discovering a dead body in the school’s football fieldhouse. Investigators believe in that situation the man was attempting to burglarize the building, but fell and struck his head causing his death.