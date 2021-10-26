Mississippi man who was reportedly lying on railroad tracks dies after being hit by train Tuesday

Published 3:29 pm Tuesday, October 26, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A 39-year-old Mississippi man died early Tuesday morning after being hit by a train.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that the man was killed after a train struck him just after 3 a.m. at the tracks on Cowan Road near the intersection of Collins Boulevard and Curcor Drive, just north of Highway 90.

Officials identified the victim Tuesday as Michael Freed of Gulfport.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Freed was lying in the middle of the tracks and died of blunt force trauma.

Freed was pronounced dead at 3:20 a.m.

 

More News

Alligator crawls out of storm drain at Alabama apartment complex

Mississippi Lottery player wins $100,000 on Elvis Scratch-Off

How much the typical home cost in your state in 1950

New coronavirus cases rise Tuesday for the first day in a week, Mississippi health officials say; dozens more deaths reported

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article