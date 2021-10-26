Mississippi kindergarten teacher called ‘true hero’ after saving choking child’s life

Published 9:42 pm Tuesday, October 26, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi kindergarten teacher was being dubbed a hero for saving the life of a choking student, the school reported.

Gulfport kindergarten teacher Erin Anderson performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking child. The maneuver forces air deep in the lungs to dislodge food that is stuck in a person’s airway.

Anderson, a teacher at Bayou View Elementary School in Gulfport, performed the life-saving act on Monday, the school reported.

“Mrs. Anderson was a true hero today and saved the life of a choking kindergarten student,” school officials wrote on social media. “Her quick action saved a life.”

The school district’s web site shows Anderson is in her seventh year of teaching and interesting attended Bayou View Elementary School as a child.

