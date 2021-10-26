15 pounds of pot go flying when man crashes car during high speed chase on Mississippi interstate

Published 11:10 am Tuesday, October 26, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Fifteen pounds of high-grade marijuana went flying when a Louisiana man crashed his vehicle in a field after leading deputies on a high-speed chase Monday.

Rodney Antonio Lusk, 49, of Hammond, was charged with trafficking a controlled substance and fleeing a law enforcement officer.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said deputies had stopped Lusk in the westbound lane of the I-10 and were questioning him when he drove off.

Lusk sped along the I-10 in his Nissan Altima before he exited and crashed into an open field, a news release said.

Upon impact, 15-pounds of high-grade marijuana flew out of the car.

Lusk was taken to the Harrison County jail, where his total bond was set at $200,000. Lusk was already on probation for an unrelated federal charge.

 

