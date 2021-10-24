Mississippi officials searching for missing 49-year-old Jackson woman

Published 7:20 am Sunday, October 24, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Laurel Isbister

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Laurel Isbister, 49, of Jackson.

Isbister is described as 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

Isbister was last seen Oct. 21 at around 10:10 a.m.

Isbister is believed to be in a 2018 white Mitsubishi Forester bearing Colorado tag traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members said Isbister suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Laurel Isbister is to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

More News

Crime scene

Mississippi gun battle ends with two dead, three injured after dozens of rounds fired, police say

Mississippi coronavirus death toll tops 10,000, as new cases continue to decline, state reports

Human remains found in North Mississippi woods ID’d as man missing since January 2020

School threat had some Mississippi parents concerned. Sheriff said threat aimed at school with same name in other state.

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article