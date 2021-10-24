Mississippi officials searching for missing 49-year-old Jackson woman

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Laurel Isbister, 49, of Jackson.

Isbister is described as 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

Isbister was last seen Oct. 21 at around 10:10 a.m.

Isbister is believed to be in a 2018 white Mitsubishi Forester bearing Colorado tag traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members said Isbister suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Laurel Isbister is to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.