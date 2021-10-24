Man was celebrating birthday when he fell off top of Mississippi casino parking garage

An Alabama man celebrating his birthday on the Mississippi Gulf Coast died Friday evening when he fell off the top of a casino parking garage.

Biloxi police officers say the death of Joseph Baynes, 45, of Daphne, Alabama, is being investigated as an accidental death.

Officers responded at approximately 11 p.m. when dispatchers received a call that someone fell from the top of the Hard Rock Casino parking garage.

Officers pulled Baynes’s body from the waters of the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor. Baynes had severe head trauma and numerous broken bones.

Baynes was with his wife and another couple and had been celebrating his birthday, according to gulf coast news sources.

Witnesses told officers that the group was returning to their vehicle on the top floor of the parking garage after spending some time at the casino. Baynes jumped onto the top of a support pillar and stumbled, falling over the edge.