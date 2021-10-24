Body of Mississippi Marine killed in World War II returned to U.S. to be buried in home state, 78 years after his death

Published 8:49 pm Sunday, October 24, 2021

By The Associated Press

A Marine who died during battle in World War II will be buried with full military honors in Mississippi.

Cpl. Quentin McCall was a member of Company I, 6th Marine Regiment, known as the “Fighting 6th Marines.” He was killed Nov. 23, 1943, during the Battle of Tarawa on a small island in the Pacific Ocean, near the equator.

McCall originally was buried in Tarawa, Republic of Kiribati, along with about 30 other Marines.

Mississippi Veterans Affairs said his body was returned to the U.S., and services are Monday at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Newton.

