Two plead guilty in case of robbery, shooting of man found dead at Mississippi sports park

Two men pleaded guilty in connection with the robbery and shooting death of a man at a Mississippi sports park.

Dario Robinson, 35, was found dead at the Sportsplex Park in Canton by a city worker on Dec. 18, 2020.

According to investigators, Jaheen Harris and Tyjerious Sims robbed Robinson of his wallet and car, and then Harris shot and killed Robinson.

Officers later located Robinson’s car outside of Canton, where suspects reportedly tried to set the vehicle on fire. The keys to Robinson’s car were later found inside Sim’s house.

Both suspects were arrested. Prosecutors say Harris and Sims confessed to authorities.

Harris was also charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer after assaulting a detention office after being booked into jail.

Harris pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. Harris was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Robinson plus an additional ten years for the assault on the detention officer.

Sims pleaded guilty to second degree murder, which carries up to 40 years without parole. He will be sentenced at a later date.