Mississippi now tops 500,000 total coronavirus cases since pandemic began, nearly 10,000 deaths

Published 11:58 am Wednesday, October 20, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

More than 588 days after the first case of the COVID-19 coronavirus was found in Mississippi in March 2020, the state topped a statistical milestone Wednesday marking more than 500,000 cases since the pandemic began.

Despite recording more than 500,000 total cases, the state’s current numbers have been improving. Although numbers jumped up slightly on Tuesday the overall trend of new cases continued down.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 448 new coronavirus cases were found over the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 500,286, meaning that nearly 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 299 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 11 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 9,968.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Wednesday, 46 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 57 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 491 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 552 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4584 119 88 18
Alcorn 5662 101 130 20
Amite 2047 55 57 9
Attala 3310 89 189 36
Benton 1484 38 47 10
Bolivar 6302 148 239 33
Calhoun 2789 45 44 7
Carroll 1687 38 52 11
Chickasaw 2994 67 61 15
Choctaw 1333 26 12 0
Claiborne 1322 37 46 9
Clarke 2921 94 133 32
Clay 3076 76 41 5
Coahoma 4154 104 138 13
Copiah 4477 92 104 14
Covington 4286 94 142 39
De Soto 32039 402 124 26
Forrest 13438 250 283 60
Franklin 1194 28 41 5
George 4965 79 73 9
Greene 2182 48 57 6
Grenada 3703 108 156 32
Hancock 7727 126 72 15
Harrison 34281 537 532 77
Hinds 31911 626 852 139
Holmes 2678 87 109 20
Humphreys 1292 38 35 9
Issaquena 193 7 0 0
Itawamba 4628 105 135 24
Jackson 24466 379 284 41
Jasper 3295 65 46 2
Jefferson 944 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1714 42 9 1
Jones 13825 242 237 43
Kemper 1419 41 50 10
Lafayette 8542 139 199 56
Lamar 10510 135 56 12
Lauderdale 11984 316 481 107
Lawrence 2124 40 27 2
Leake 4080 88 99 17
Lee 15501 235 225 43
Leflore 4654 144 240 55
Lincoln 5431 134 205 40
Lowndes 11003 188 280 66
Madison 14566 279 416 72
Marion 4225 107 162 24
Marshall 6460 134 69 17
Monroe 6765 176 191 55
Montgomery 1794 56 64 10
Neshoba 6625 206 228 60
Newton 3816 79 87 15
Noxubee 1864 40 41 6
Oktibbeha 7139 131 270 39
Panola 6511 131 103 15
Pearl River 9494 237 210 42
Perry 2052 56 24 9
Pike 5815 152 174 43
Pontotoc 6655 102 86 13
Prentiss 4665 81 101 15
Quitman 1064 28 0 0
Rankin 21971 390 492 69
Scott 4721 98 116 19
Sharkey 640 20 45 8
Simpson 4440 116 161 20
Smith 2633 50 72 8
Stone 3597 64 88 14
Sunflower 4235 105 124 20
Tallahatchie 2268 51 50 7
Tate 4579 109 80 19
Tippah 4683 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3594 92 103 28
Tunica 1594 39 19 3
Union 6012 94 132 23
Walthall 2187 63 69 14
Warren 6679 176 174 38
Washington 7418 157 203 41
Wayne 4391 72 80 13
Webster 2026 46 67 14
Wilkinson 1048 39 25 6
Winston 3140 91 131 39
Yalobusha 2333 47 82 22
Yazoo 4436 87 152 20
Total 500,286 9,968 11,282 2,089

