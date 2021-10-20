Mississippi now tops 500,000 total coronavirus cases since pandemic began, nearly 10,000 deaths

More than 588 days after the first case of the COVID-19 coronavirus was found in Mississippi in March 2020, the state topped a statistical milestone Wednesday marking more than 500,000 cases since the pandemic began.

Despite recording more than 500,000 total cases, the state’s current numbers have been improving. Although numbers jumped up slightly on Tuesday the overall trend of new cases continued down.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 448 new coronavirus cases were found over the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 500,286, meaning that nearly 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 299 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 11 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 9,968.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Wednesday, 46 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 57 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 491 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 552 with Wednesday’s update.

