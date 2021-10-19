Two Mississippi towns vying for Best Historic Small Town in America. Have you placed your vote?

Two Mississippi towns are vying for the top spot on a list of the 10 Best Historic Small Towns in America and one mayor is encouraging his residents to get out the vote.

The City of Natchez is in the No. 7 spot for USA Today’s list of 10 Best Historic Small Towns with less than a week of voting time left.

“Since its settlement in 1716 by French colonists, Natchez has played an essential role in developing the lower Mississippi River Valley,” USA Today’s website states. “Once the capital of the Mississippi Territory, wealthy Southern planters and riverboat captains built their mansions here before the Civil War, many of which are well preserved today. Visit the Natchez Museum of African American History and Culture to understand their lives in the southern United States. Also in Natchez is the infamous Forks of the Road, home to one of the largest slave markets in the United States.”

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson posted of Natchez being in the list’s top 10 on his social media page Monday, encouraging others to vote.

“Have you voted today?” he asked.



The City of Clarksdale is also in the running for the top spot and currently sits at No. 11 on the list.

“Those with an interest in music history should have the town of Clarksdale at the top of their list,” USA Today’s website states. “This town in the Mississippi Delta played an important role in the development of the blues, a history you can explore at the Delta Blues Museum. Other historical attractions include the Tennessee Williams Rectory Museum and plenty of stops on the Mississippi Blues Trail and Mississippi Freedom Trail.”

Click here to vote for your favorite small town.