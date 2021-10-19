Inmate in Mississippi detention center dies after reportedly being assaulted by other detainees

Published 12:36 pm Tuesday, October 19, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The death of an inmate in a Mississippi detention center is under investigation after the man had been assaulted by other detainees.

Michael Richardson was found unresponsive in the Raymond Detention Center on Monday, according to and official from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary reports are that Richardson was a victim of an assault by several other detainees. Richardson reportedly experienced a medical episode after the assault.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is conducting an investigation of the incident.

