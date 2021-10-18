More than 36 pounds of meth found hidden on passenger bus traveling on Mississippi interstate

Published 7:28 am Monday, October 18, 2021

By The Associated Press

More than 36 pounds of methamphetamine were hidden inside a passenger bus traveling on a Mississippi interstate.

Rankin County deputies arrested two men after finding the drugs  on Saturday, October 16.

A Rankin County deputy stopped a passenger bus on I-20 for a traffic violation.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found the meth hidden in false compartments on the vehicle.

The driver, Saul M. Rodriguez, and the passenger, Miguel A. Reyes Garcia, were both arrested for aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine. They were taken to the Rankin County Jail.

