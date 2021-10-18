Mississippi police ID three people shot to death at nightclub

Police have released the names of three people who were shot to death during the weekend at a nightclub in Mississippi’s capital city.

The shootings happened early Sunday at Club Rain in west Jackson.

WJTV-TV reported that the body of Alicia Brown, 24, of McComb, was found at the front of the club and the bodies of Deanne Bell, 20, of the Chicago area, and Elijah Bridges, 22, of Vicksburg, were found at the back of the club. All three had been shot multiple times.

Jackson police said three other people were shot, and their wounds were not life-threatening.

An investigation continues. Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said a warrant was issued Monday for Jeremy Johnson, 32, the Clarion Ledger reported.

Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson said Monday on Facebook that Bell was a sophomore biology major from Gary, Indiana, which is near Chicago.

“Please keep her parents, family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” Hudson wrote. “This senseless loss is a blow to the entire JSU family.”