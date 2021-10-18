Man in critical condition after shootout with Mississippi Highway Patrol officers

Authorities are investigating a shooting that involved officers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The officer-involved shooting occurred in Tippah County near Walnut on Sunday, Oct. 17.

Officials with the Attorney General’s Office confirmed that Mississippi Highway Patrol officers were involved in the incident.

A 45-year-old man was injured during the shooting. He was listed in critical condition at the hospital.

Per state law, the Attorney General’s office must designate a law enforcement agency to investigate shooting incidents when the Mississippi Highway Patrol is involved.

The Attorney General’s Office designated the New Albany Police Department to investigate the shooting.

So far, no additional information has been released.