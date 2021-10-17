Off-duty Mississippi police officer killed when car leaves road, collides with trees

A Mississippi police officer was killed Sunday in a car accident while he was off duty.

Sardis Police Officer Courtney Pride was killed early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 61 in Panola County, the Panola County Sheriff’ office reported. His vehicle left the roadway and collided with trees.

Pride, 27, was off duty at the time of the accident. WREG-TV in Memphis reported he was recently married and was father to a young child.

“Please pray for his family, friends and for the Sardis Police Department as they deal with the loss of Officer Pride,” the sheriff’s department wrote on social media.