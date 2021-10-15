Number of new coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to fall, state reports

Published 1:16 pm Friday, October 15, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continues to drift lower and now sits at the lowest level in nearly three months.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 411 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 497,790, meaning that more than 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 300 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 10 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 9,917.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Friday, 45 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 57 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 503 on Friday. The last time the weekly average was lower was July 18. While much lower than the spikes seen in August and September, the current weekly average of daily cases is still approximately five times the June lows.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 612 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4570 119 88 18
Alcorn 5633 101 130 20
Amite 2039 54 57 9
Attala 3302 89 187 36
Benton 1474 38 47 10
Bolivar 6266 145 239 33
Calhoun 2779 45 44 7
Carroll 1674 38 52 11
Chickasaw 2967 67 61 15
Choctaw 1330 26 12 0
Claiborne 1312 37 46 9
Clarke 2906 94 133 32
Clay 3063 75 41 5
Coahoma 4115 104 138 13
Copiah 4451 91 104 14
Covington 4273 94 142 39
De Soto 31839 398 124 26
Forrest 13412 250 283 60
Franklin 1191 28 41 5
George 4918 79 71 9
Greene 2155 48 57 6
Grenada 3692 108 156 32
Hancock 7697 126 72 15
Harrison 34102 530 532 77
Hinds 31837 622 852 139
Holmes 2669 87 109 20
Humphreys 1290 38 35 9
Issaquena 193 7 0 0
Itawamba 4596 104 135 24
Jackson 24314 377 284 41
Jasper 3282 65 46 2
Jefferson 942 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1706 42 9 1
Jones 13772 241 236 43
Kemper 1412 41 50 10
Lafayette 8454 138 199 56
Lamar 10470 135 56 12
Lauderdale 11937 314 481 107
Lawrence 2111 40 27 2
Leake 4077 87 99 17
Lee 15427 234 225 43
Leflore 4627 143 240 55
Lincoln 5417 134 205 40
Lowndes 10934 185 280 65
Madison 14525 279 416 72
Marion 4216 107 162 24
Marshall 6386 132 69 17
Monroe 6727 174 191 55
Montgomery 1790 56 64 10
Neshoba 6606 205 228 60
Newton 3808 79 87 15
Noxubee 1853 40 41 6
Oktibbeha 7111 129 270 39
Panola 6460 131 103 15
Pearl River 9431 237 210 42
Perry 2047 55 24 9
Pike 5784 152 174 43
Pontotoc 6609 101 86 13
Prentiss 4641 81 101 15
Quitman 1062 27 0 0
Rankin 21881 388 492 68
Scott 4709 98 116 19
Sharkey 640 20 45 8
Simpson 4421 116 161 20
Smith 2625 50 72 8
Stone 3584 64 88 14
Sunflower 4215 104 124 20
Tallahatchie 2252 51 50 7
Tate 4546 109 80 19
Tippah 4653 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3563 91 103 28
Tunica 1586 39 19 3
Union 5960 94 132 23
Walthall 2177 63 69 14
Warren 6642 176 173 38
Washington 7365 156 203 41
Wayne 4385 72 80 13
Webster 2016 45 67 14
Wilkinson 1045 39 25 6
Winston 3131 91 131 39
Yalobusha 2326 47 82 22
Yazoo 4385 86 151 20
Total 497,790 9,917 11,275 2,087

