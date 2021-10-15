Mississippi woman was sex trafficking 16-year-old girl from her home, police say

Published 2:08 pm Friday, October 15, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman has been charged with sex trafficking a 16-year-old girl.

Irmariz Velazquez, 31, of Florence, Mississippi, was arrested Thursday and charged with human trafficking, promoting prostitution and distributing child pornography.

Police say they received information that a teenage girl from out of state was being offered as a prostitute by Velazquez. After investigating, law enforcement investigators said they developed probably cause the issue a search warrant of the a Florence, Mississippi, resident and an arrest warrant for Velazquez.

She was being held without bond pending an initial hearing on Tuesday.

