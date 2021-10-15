Mississippi homeowner shoots, kills early morning intruder Friday

Published 4:46 pm Friday, October 15, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi homeowner shot and killed an early morning intruder Friday.

Officials in Yazoo County say police responded to reports of an intruder at a house on Grand Avenue at approximately 4:30 a.m. Friday, where they found a man who had been shot and killed by the homeowner.

Officers found Eddie Charles London dead with two gunshot wounds.

An intruder is dead after an early morning home invasion in Yazoo County.

The homeowner has not been charged in the case, which remains under investigation.

 

