New coronavirus cases still on decline in Mississippi, but remain five times higher than June lows
Published 11:11 am Thursday, October 14, 2021
New COVID-19 coronavirus cases continue to decline across Mississippi Thursday particularly compared the spikes over the last two months, but they remain at levels five times the lows seen in June before the Delta variant raged through the state.
Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 528 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.
The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 497,379, meaning that more than 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.
Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 300 Mississippians has died from the virus.
MSDH reported 7 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 9,907.
Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.
Through Wednesday, 45 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 56 percent.
For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 530 on Thursday. The last time the weekly average was lower was July 18. While much lower than the spikes seen in August and September, the current weekly average of daily cases is still more than five times the June lows.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 642 with Thursday’s update.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4570
|119
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5630
|100
|130
|20
|Amite
|2034
|54
|57
|9
|Attala
|3301
|89
|187
|36
|Benton
|1470
|38
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6264
|145
|239
|33
|Calhoun
|2776
|45
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1673
|38
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|2965
|67
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1330
|26
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1310
|37
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2902
|94
|133
|32
|Clay
|3058
|75
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4114
|104
|138
|13
|Copiah
|4446
|91
|104
|14
|Covington
|4271
|94
|142
|39
|De Soto
|31806
|398
|124
|26
|Forrest
|13401
|250*
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1191
|28
|41
|5
|George
|4904
|79
|71
|9
|Greene
|2154
|48
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3691
|108
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7690
|126
|72
|15
|Harrison
|34085
|530
|531
|77
|Hinds
|31796
|621
|852
|139
|Holmes
|2665
|87
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1288
|38
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|193
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4590
|104
|135
|24
|Jackson
|24303
|377
|284
|41
|Jasper
|3280
|65
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|942
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1706
|42
|9
|1
|Jones
|13770
|241
|236
|43
|Kemper
|1412
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8450
|137
|199
|56
|Lamar
|10461
|135
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|11936
|314
|481
|107
|Lawrence
|2111
|40
|27
|2
|Leake
|4072
|87
|99
|17
|Lee
|15413
|233
|226
|43
|Leflore
|4626
|143
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5416
|134
|205
|40
|Lowndes
|10908
|184
|280
|64
|Madison
|14513
|278
|416
|72
|Marion
|4206
|107
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6378
|132
|69
|17
|Monroe
|6713
|173
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1789
|56
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6606
|204
|228
|60
|Newton
|3808
|79
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1849
|40
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7110
|129
|270
|39
|Panola
|6458
|131
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9428
|237
|210
|42
|Perry
|2045
|55*
|24
|9
|Pike
|5780
|152
|173
|43
|Pontotoc
|6603
|101
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4641
|81
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1062
|27
|0
|0
|Rankin
|21852
|387
|492
|68
|Scott
|4706
|98
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|640
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4419
|116
|161
|20
|Smith
|2625
|50
|72
|8
|Stone
|3582
|64
|87
|14
|Sunflower
|4215
|104
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2252
|51
|50
|7
|Tate
|4539
|109
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4649
|81
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3559
|91
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1585
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|5951
|94
|132
|23
|Walthall
|2176
|63
|69
|14
|Warren
|6635
|175
|173
|38
|Washington
|7361
|156
|203
|41
|Wayne
|4385
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2016
|45
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1043
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3128
|91
|131
|39
|Yalobusha
|2323
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4375
|86
|151
|20
|Total
|497,379
|9,907
|11,273
|2,086
* Note: A death previously counted in Forrest county has been changed to Perry county upon further investigation.