Mississippi man sentenced for sexual crimes against 14-year-old boy

Published 6:01 am Thursday, October 14, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man will spend 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual battery and touching a child for lustful purposes.

Cory William Skalla, 44, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery and one count of touching a child for lustful purposes on July 30, 2021.

Skalla was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years with the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 25 years to serve day-for-day followed by 5 years on post-release supervision on the two sexual battery charges.

On the touching of a child for lustful purposes charge, Skalla was sentenced to serve 15 years day-for-day in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

The crimes occurred in June and July of 2017 in Ocean Springs and Gautier. The victim was a 14-year-old boy at the time of the crimes.

Skaila was originally charged with six counts of sexual battery and four counts of touching a child for lustful purposes, as well as two counts of possession of sexually oriented material.

Skalla has two prior out-of-state convictions.

“The victim was a 14-year-old boy who was looking for a father figure in his life,” Assistant District Attorney Shon Ellerby told WXXV in Gulfport. “Instead of being a mentor for the child, the defendant preyed upon the victim’s innocence and used him to satisfy his depraved sexual desires. I commend the investigation by the Ocean Springs Police Department and the courage of the victim during the prosecution of this case.”

 

 

More News

83-year-old missing Louisiana man found more than 150 miles away in Mississippi

Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle near Mississippi coast

Investigators reconstructing scene of deadly accident that killed two on rural Mississippi highway

Mississippi woman reaching the world with hit true-crime podcasts

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article