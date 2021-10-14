83-year-old missing Louisiana man found more than 150 miles away in Mississippi

An 83-year-old man missing from Louisiana was found safe more than 150 miles away in Mississippi.

Willie E. Powell, 83, was reported missing from St. John the Baptist Parish in Louisiana. Powell reportedly suffered from dementia.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies located Powell in Wednesday in response to a suspicious vehicle call on McLemore Road in southwestern Jones County.

A resident called 911 to report an individual driving around in their yard and honking the horn, prompting the JCSD response.

Powell was evaluated by EMServ Ambulance Service and did not require medical treatment. He was transported to JCSD to await family members who were notified and on the way to pick him up along with the vehicle he was driving.