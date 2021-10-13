Four Mississippi men in custody in shooting where at least 25 shots were fired. Police looking for a fifth suspect.

Police have arrested four Mississippi men and have issued warrants from a fifth man for their alleged involvement in a Tuesday evening shooting where approximately 25 shots were fired.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with Oxford Police Department responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the 200 block of Pegues Road. The initial investigation revealed that approximately 25 shots were fired with one person receiving a non-life-threatening injury, according to OPD.

At this time, OPD has Deshawn Lewis, 26, Aaron Pomerlee, 25, and Shawntez Draper, 30, in custody. Lewis is charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, Pomerlee is charged with accessory after the fact and Draper is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Bonds for the three individuals will be set at a later date, according to OPD.

OPD has taken De’Mond Campbell into custody on a warrant for three counts of aggravated assault on Wednesday.

A warrant is currently issued for Deniero Buchanan for four counts of aggravated assault, according to OPD.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Buchanan are urged to contact OPD at 662-232-2400 or Lafayette County Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.

The investigation is still ongoing and other details may be added later.