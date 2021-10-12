Mississippi man walking along interstate struck, killed by Florida driver

A Mississippi man walking along the road was killed when he was hit by a truck on the interstate Sunday.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the incident happened Sunday around 10 p.m. on I-55 near mile marker 60 in Copiah County.

Preliminary reports indicate that a 2009 Toyota Tacoma driven by a 30-year-old Florida woman hit Robert Wiltshire, 38, of Wesson.

Wiltshire was reportedly walking northbound on the interstate.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.