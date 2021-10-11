Police: Woman attacked Monday morning in her Mississippi home

A woman was attacked by an armed invader in her Mississippi home Monday morning

WTOK in Meridian reports that police are investigating an assault that happened shortly after 10 a.m. Monday morning,

Preliminary reports indicate that an armed man attacked a woman inside her house on 37th Avenue in Meridian. Officers are investigating whether the attacker has a previous relationship with the woman.

The incident is the second home invasion in less than 24 hours in Meridian. Police are also investigating an incident where a man kicked in the door of a house on 55th Avenue Sunday afternoon. The man inside was hurt and the attacker made away with a gaming system and other valuables.