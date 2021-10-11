Mississippi reports low number of new coronavirus cases over weekend as weekly averages on decline

Mississippi reported on Monday the lowest number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases for a weekend period since the second week in July, state health officials reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 1.041 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend. The last time a Monday morning report of weekend numbers was that low was on July 12.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 495,312, meaning that more than 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 303 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 22 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 9,833.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Monday, 45 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 56 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 648 on Monday. The last time the weekly average was lower was July 19.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 760 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.