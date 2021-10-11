Mississippi Gulf Coast man dies in wreck in Vicksburg

A Mississippi Gulf Coast man died Sunday evening when his pickup truck left the road in a curve in Vicksburg.

The wreck occurred about 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Tiffintown Road.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said Nicholas Seth Alexander, 20, of Pascagoula, died after his westbound 2008 Toyota Tacoma pickup left the road in a curve on the 3900 block of Tiffintown Road. Alexander struck several trees and apparently overturned several times.

He was not restrained and was ejected from the car.

Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.

The wreck remains under investigation by Deputy Robert Jackson, Pace said, adding the preliminary investigation indicated that speed appeared to be a factor.