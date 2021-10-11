23 year-old accused of exposing himself to shoppers in Mississippi store parking lot

Published 6:30 am Monday, October 11, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Customers at a Mississippi dollar store said they got more than they were shopping for when a man reportedly began exposing himself to people in the store’s parking lot.

The Laurel Leader-Call reports that Jones County deputies were dispatched to a Dollar General on Highway 84 in the Mill Creek Community when customers reportedly called 911 saying that a man was walking around the store parking lot exposing himself to others.

When the deputy arrived on the scene, he found a man who seemed to be under the influence of a narcotic, flailing his arms and talking to himself.

Gabriel Skipper, 23, and charged with public drunkenness. Skipper was only charged with public drunkenness because it was the only offense that was witnessed by the deputy. The callers that reported that Skipper was exposing himself to others left the scene before filing a complaint.

 

