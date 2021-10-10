Do you recognize these actors who were born in Mississippi?

OMDb

Famous actors from Mississippi

Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

actors that were born in Mississippi

Eric Roberts

– Born: Biloxi (4/18/1956)



– Known for:

— Buck in “Runaway Train” (1985)

— Michael Z. Wolfmann in “Inherent Vice” (2014)

— Maroni in “The Dark Knight” (2008)

James Earl Jones

– Born: Arkabutla (1/17/1931)



– Known for:

— Darth Vader in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016)

— Mufasa in “The Lion King” (2019)

— Admiral Greer in “The Hunt for Red October” (1990)

Joshua Alba

– Born: Biloxi (7/8/1982)



– Known for:

— Klemash in “Alpha Dog” (2006)

— Krit in “Dark Angel” (2001)

— Vasquez in “Kill Speed” (2010)

M.C. Gainey

– Born: Jackson (1/18/1948)



– Known for:

— Hank in ” Club Dread” (2004)

— Murdock in ” Wild Hogs” (2007)

— Sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane in ” The Dukes of Hazzard” (2005)

Dana Andrews

– Born: Covington County (1/1/1909)



– Known for:

— Det. Lt. Mark McPherson in ” Laura” (1944)

— Fred Derry in ” The Best Years of Our Lives” (1946)

— Eric Stanton in ” Fallen Angel” (1945)