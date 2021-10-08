Police: Mississippi woman set house on fire with children locked inside

Investigators say a Mississippi woman set her house on fire with her two children inside after she got into an argument with her children’s father.

WTOK in Meridian reports that officials from Kemper County have arrested Shana Little, 25, of Deklab, and charged her with arson, but say other charges could be forthcoming as they continue to investigate the incident.

Little reportedly got into a disagreement with her children’s father and then set her house on fire while she and her two children were still inside. The incident happened Wednesday in the 300 block of MLK St. in DeKalb.

Officials Deputies responded to the home and were able to get into the locked house and pull everyone out.