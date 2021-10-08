Police looking for burglar who crawled through drive-thru window at Mississippi restaurant, then escaped the way he came in

Published 6:09 am Friday, October 8, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Police officers are looking for a man who raised a ruckus at Raising Cane’s when he reportedly burglarized the Mississippi restaurant by crawling through the business’s drive-thru window.

Officers in Ridgeland released surveillance photos of a man who burglarized an area Raising Cane’s restaurant.

The burglar reportedly crawled in through the drive-thru window and then escaped by crawling out of the same drive-thru window.

The burglar was wearing a baseball cap and a small backpack.

The burglary was reported Wednesday morning at the restaurant on East County Line Road in Ridgeland.

