Mississippi’s average number of new coronavirus cases rises slightly, state reports

Published 10:05 am Thursday, October 7, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s average number of daily new COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose slightly Thursday after weeks of decline.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 1,112 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 493,670, meaning that more than 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 304 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 10 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 9,778.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Wednesday, 45 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 56 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 754 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 877 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4524 119 88 18
Alcorn 5580 96 130 20
Amite 2019 52 57 9
Attala 3284 89 187 36
Benton 1462 38 47 10
Bolivar 6220 145 239 33
Calhoun 2745 45 44 7
Carroll 1649 38 52 11
Chickasaw 2935 67 61 15
Choctaw 1321 26 12 0
Claiborne 1289 35 46 9
Clarke 2871 92 133 32
Clay 3029 75 41 5
Coahoma 4076 104 138 13
Copiah 4390 89 103 14
Covington 4248 93 142 39
De Soto 31512 386 123 26
Forrest 13343 245 283 60
Franklin 1183 28 41 5
George 4852 79 68 9
Greene 2129 47 57 6
Grenada 3666 108 156 32
Hancock 7658 125 72 15
Harrison 33790 521 531 77
Hinds 31599 610 850 139
Holmes 2655 87 109 20
Humphreys 1284 38 35 9
Issaquena 193 7 0 0
Itawamba 4548 104 135 24
Jackson 24156 365 283 41
Jasper 3246 63 46 2
Jefferson 939 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1696 42 9 1
Jones 13696 236 236 43
Kemper 1403 41 50 10
Lafayette 8373 137 199 56
Lamar 10398 134 56 12
Lauderdale 11817 309 481 105
Lawrence 2093 38 27 2
Leake 4057 87 99 17
Lee 15288 226 225 43
Leflore 4591 141 240 55
Lincoln 5378 134 205 40
Lowndes 10763 182 279 64
Madison 14451 277 416 72
Marion 4179 106 162 24
Marshall 6302 130 69 17
Monroe 6656 173 191 55
Montgomery 1768 56 64 10
Neshoba 6567 203 226 59
Newton 3788 78 87 15
Noxubee 1842 40 39 6
Oktibbeha 7078 126 271 39
Panola 6422 128 103 15
Pearl River 9357 236 210 42
Perry 2033 54 24 9
Pike 5695 150 173 42
Pontotoc 6536 97 86 13
Prentiss 4604 81 101 15
Quitman 1054 27 0 0
Rankin 21756 384 489 68
Scott 4685 96 116 19
Sharkey 635 20 45 8
Simpson 4390 116 160 20
Smith 2608 49 72 8
Stone 3560 64 87 14
Sunflower 4206 104 124 20
Tallahatchie 2239 51 50 7
Tate 4506 107 80 19
Tippah 4620 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3513 89 103 28
Tunica 1568 36 19 3
Union 5892 93 132 23
Walthall 2143 63 69 14
Warren 6610 173 173 38
Washington 7322 155 203 41
Wayne 4375 72 80 13
Webster 2006 45 67 14
Wilkinson 1026 37 25 6
Winston 3103 91 130 39
Yalobusha 2298 47 82 22
Yazoo 4329 86 150 20
Total 493,670 9,778 11,254 2,082

